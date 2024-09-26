21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Waldemer circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





26 September 2024





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Dean Waldemer. There are 15 applicants, of whom seven indicate they are female and three report being minority applicants. Seven presently work in the private sector and eight are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 50.33 years.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview only those circuit judge applicants who did not apply for the Walsh circuit judge vacancy in July, specifically Ellen Dunne and Patrick Horgan.





The commission expects to conduct public interviews for both the Waldemer circuit judge and Baker associate circuit judge vacancies beginning at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381N, in Clayton. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Al Koller III, Matthew Reh, secretary of the commission, Michelle Spirn and Kelly Wittenbrink.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



