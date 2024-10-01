Mind, Pain, Feeling, Healing, New Beginnings by Lois E Lund

"Mind, Pain, Feeling, Healing, New Beginnings "

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a heartfelt new book, Lois Lund seeks to guide others facing similar challenges related to mental health and emotional well-being, especially military veterans, for she is also a veteran. Drawing from her own experiences with a bipolar disorder diagnosis during her service, Lund offers insights aimed at helping both veterans and civilians who struggle with mental or emotional issues.Her journey has been a three-decade search for the right medication, underscoring the isolation that many individuals with mood disorders often experience. At times, she felt like a victim of her circumstances. She acknowledges that there are programs available for both veterans and civilians dealing with mental health challenges. While some individuals find out about their conditions early in life, she struggled with acceptance, often rebelling against her diagnosis. Throughout her journey, she has received support from social workers and nurses.The author reflects on her lifelong experience with bipolar disorder, noting that she comes from a busy family. Lund found herself involved in sports and music and credits her mother for helping her pursue a college education, where she excelled academically. Her mom was once a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse, and her influence extended beyond academics; she also instilled in her a strong sense of faith and the importance of correct grammar, which she learned through their church activities. She expresses gratitude for her upbringing, acknowledging the blessings of having God-believing parents on both sides of her family.Despite the challenges posed by her condition, the author emphasizes the importance of self-acceptance and the role of medication in managing symptoms. She recognizes that while some days are harder than others, the support from available programs for veterans has been instrumental in her healing journey."In my bibliography are three sources of literature that I have listed. I have read several other books too." Lois Lund added.With a message of perseverance and hope, the author expresses her desire for others to discover the same solace she has found. She acknowledges that she still faces challenges, but she believes in the power of living and learning. "Someday I'll have a new brain, and I'll be very happy when I go to glory," she states.This insightful memoir not only sheds light on the author's personal journey but also serves as a beacon of hope for those battling similar challenges. The book is available for purchase at major retailers and online platforms like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, BAM, and many more.

