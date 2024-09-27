Ignite Oilfield Services Rebrands to Ignite Ventures Inc and Launches New Online Store
Ignite Oilfield Services rebrands to Ignite Ventures Inc, launches new online store, expands Hagglund fleet & mobile boilers to service Western Canada.
At Ignite Ventures Inc, we combine old-school values with modern innovation, staying loyal to our employees, vendors, and customers while evolving our services. Our specialized Hagglund services make us the only company in Western Canada that sells, services, and operates Hagglunds in the field. These versatile machines are ideal for industries like oil & gas, mining, forestry, emergency services, and more, offering minimal ground impact and unmatched reliability.
Mobile Boilers Remain Core
Even with our expanded services, boilers remain our core focus. We continue to be Western Canada’s leading provider of mobile boiler services, offering custom, self-sufficient solutions across various industries.
Visit Our New Website
Check out our newly launched website www.igniteventuresinc.com where you can explore our parts store and services. Stay connected through our active social media channels for exciting updates and behind-the-scenes content.
About Ignite Ventures
Founded in 2013, Ignite Ventures is a leader in mobile boilers and Hagglund services across Western Canada. We pride ourselves on bringing precision and loyalty to every job while continually growing and innovating to meet the needs of our customers.
