Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Yager, & Rep. Butler Announce $2,460 Technology Grant for Millard Oakley Public Library

September 17, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ken Yager, and State Rep. Ed Butler today announced a Technology Grant totaling $2,460 for the Millard Oakley Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, monitors, and a scanner.

“Our libraries are vital community resources, and this funding ensures they continue meeting our community’s evolving needs,” said Sen. Yager. “Through this opportunity, Millard Oakley Public Library will remain a place where people of all ages learn and grow.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“This investment ensures Millard Oakley Public Library continues providing resources necessary for success in today’s society,” said Rep. Butler. “Through this enhanced funding, our library will remain an invaluable asset within our growing community.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Yager and Rep. Butler for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Yager’s and Rep. Butler’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###