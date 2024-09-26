Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Lowe, & Rep. Cochran Announce $12,596 in Technology Grants for McMinn County Public Libraries

September 17, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Adam Lowe, and State Rep. Mark Cochran today announced Technology Grant funding totaling $12,596 for public libraries in McMinn County. Specifically, the Calhoun Public Library will receive $2,212 to help cover the cost of desktops, software, monitors, and a barcode scanner. The E.G. Fisher Public Library is set to receive $9,362 for desktops, laptops, automation, a scanner, and a television. Etowah Carnegie Library will also receive $1,022 for automation.

“These funds will allow our libraries to expand services and provide essential technology to our community,” said Sen. Lowe. “Libraries are crucial to lifelong learning, and this grant will make our libraries even more accessible and invaluable for our citizens.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“These grant awards will enable our libraries to offer innovative resources to better prepare our citizens for tomorrow’s challenges,” said Rep. Cochran. “With this funding, our libraries will remain places where all within our community can learn, grow, and succeed.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Lowe and Rep. Cochran for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Lowe’s and Rep. Cochran’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

