Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Crowe, Rep. Alexander, & Rep. Hicks Announce $14,106 in Technology Grants for Washington Co. Public Libraries

September 17, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Rusty Crowe, State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, and State Rep. Tim Hicks today announced $14,106 in Technology Grant funding for libraries in Washington County. Specifically, Johnson City Public Library will receive $13,457 to cover the cost of desktops and a server. Washington County Public Library will also receive $649 for a label writer and digital camera.

“Libraries serve as community hubs, offering a safe space for learning and personal growth,” said Sen. Crowe. “This investment will allow them to enhance technological services so more lives can be enriched. Congratulations to everyone who worked diligently to secure these funds.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Public libraries are vital resources that pave the way for our future leaders to succeed,” said Rep. Alexander and Rep. Hicks in a joint statement. “This investment will help modernize technology within our local library to ensure all citizens are best served.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Crowe, Rep. Alexander, and Rep. Hicks for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Crowe’s, Rep. Alexander’s, and Rep. Hicks’, partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###