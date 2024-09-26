Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Sen. Art Swann, & Rep. Dan Howell Announce $2,204 Technology Grant for West Polk Public Library

September 17, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Art Swann, and State Rep. Dan Howell today announced a Technology Grant totaling $2,204 for the West Polk Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, software, and barcode scanners.

“Investing in technological resources at our local library is an investment that solidifies Polk County’s future,” said Sen. Swann. “These funds ensure everyone in our community has access to the digital tools needed to achieve successful futures.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“By enhancing technology in our libraries, we reaffirm our commitment to education,” said Rep. Howell. “This investment ensures our citizens have the resources they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Swann and Rep. Howell for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Swann’s and Rep. Howell’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###