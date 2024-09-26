Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego Announces 62nd Annual Gourmet Dinner on Oct. 10, 2024, at the USS Midway Museum

The eagerly anticipated event will celebrate the life-changing work of our Bigs and honor Retired Major General Anthony Jackson and program Littles.

It’s a night to celebrate the incredible Bigs, donors, and partners who help us shape brighter futures and inspire lasting change in the lives of young people.” — Tina Rose

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County , the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters that empowers one-on-one mentoring relationships that ignite the youth’s potential, is holding its 62nd Annual Gourmet Dinner on October 10th, 2024, at the USS Midway Museum from 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.“Our annual Gourmet Dinner is a powerful tribute to the impact of mentorship," said Tina Rose, CEO and President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County. “It’s a night to celebrate the incredible Bigs, donors, and partners who help us shape brighter futures and inspire lasting change in the lives of young people.”This event will kick off with a sunset cocktail party at 6 p.m. with a hosted bar, live music, and a silent auction on the flight deck of this historic vessel. The celebration will continue from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., when our Gourmet Dinner and inspiring program will commence, including a spectacular live auction on the hangar deck.“This event is a night of joy, connection, and inspiration as we celebrate the transformative work we do as an organization for Bigs and Littles alike,” said Rose. “We are especially proud of our Operation Bigs Program, which has positively impacted the lives of military-connected youth for two decades," said Rose. "It has been recognized as one of the most successful military mentoring programs in the nation, serving thousands of Navy and Marine Corps children and inspiring the expansion to BBBS affiliates across the country.”The event will also honor retired Major General Anthony Jackson, a pivotal figure in the growth of Operation Bigs, as our 2024 Big Champion and will present Courage Awards to a Little Brother and a Little Sister. Auction items range from stunning vacations to electric bikes. Buy tickets to support the cause.About Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego CountyBig Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County (BBBS), a donor- and volunteer-supported network, has been impacting the lives of children for 63 years and counting across San Diego County. BBBS holds itself accountable for children in its program to achieve measurable outcomes, such as educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships. Partnering with parents/guardians, schools, corporations, and others in the community, Big Brothers Big Sisters carefully pairs children (“Littles”) with screened volunteer mentors (“Bigs”) and monitors and supports these one-to-one mentoring matches throughout their course. BBBS is proven to substantially help Littles navigate life’s challenges, to positively impact children, and empower them to succeed. BBBS is always looking for more mentors, mentees, and donors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.