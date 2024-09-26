Magnitude of Change Achieves B Corporation Certification

This certification milestone shows the company’s commitment to reaching its high standards for purpose-driven impact and performance.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnitude of Change , the first marketing platform specifically built to support positive societal initiatives, announced that it has been certified as a B Corporation ™ (B Corp™).This certification, which often takes a year or more to complete, shows the company’s dedication to achieving its sole mission: to utilize best-in-class technology to empower purpose-driven organizations to create behavior change. Since its inception in 2021, Magnitude of Change has serviced numerous national, federal, state, and local campaigns, nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies, and public health initiatives. One hundred percent of its client portfolio is purpose-driven, including:United Nations High Commissioner for RefugeesSocial Security AdministrationDrug Enforcement AdministrationCalifornia Department of Public HealthOxfam AmericaBloomberg PhilanthropiesBlack Wealth Data Center988 Suicide and Crisis LifelineThe agency achieved a score of 90.2 in its Impact Assessment, exceeding the minimum requirement of 80. Magnitude of Change joins 9,200 other B Corps worldwide, exceeding expectations across nine categories: Purpose & Stakeholder Governance, Workplace Culture, Fair Wages, Justice Equity Diversity & Inclusion, Human Rights, Climate Action, Environmental Stewardship and Circularity, Government Affairs and Collective Action, and Complementary Impact Topics.This year, Magnitude of Change has also been recognized by Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 for its dedication to creating a positive culture for its employees, and is in the 1% For The Planet network for donating one percent of its yearly profits to environmental organizations.Co-Founder and CEO of Magnitude of Change, David Burns, remarked on the company’s founding: “We identified a tremendous amount of disinformation about public health disseminating in the digital space during the pandemic. Given our background in media marketing, we knew we could make a difference on this front. We created this company to empower governmental organizations and their adjacent agencies, and other purpose-driven brands, to make sure factually correct information was going out to the right people at the right time and confronting this issue. That is how Magnitude of Change was born and serves as the foundation for its growth and evolution.”In order to become a B Corporation, companies must adhere to the following standards, according to B Corporation’s website:Demonstrate high social and environmental performance by achieving a B Impact Assessment score of 80 or above and passing our risk review. Multinational corporations must also meet baseline requirement standards.Make a legal commitment by changing their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders, and achieve benefit corporation status if available in their jurisdiction.Exhibit transparency by allowing information about their performance measured against B Lab’s standards to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab’s website.About Magnitude of ChangeMagnitude of Change was founded in 2021 as the first marketing platform and media execution partner built to support governmental organizations and their adjacent agencies, as well as purpose-driven brands. It uses market-leading programmatic advertising technology to help reach the right audience at the right time to encourage meaningful, positive behavior change in communities. Magnitude of Change has supported numerous national, state, and municipal campaigns; nonprofit organizations; government agencies and public health initiatives. Its client list includes United Nations, Social Security Administration, Drug Enforcement Administration, California Department of Public Health, Oxfam America, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Black Wealth Data Center, 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, and more. Magnitude of Change is certified as a B Corporation™, a member of the 1% For The Planet network, and has been recognized by Inc. Best Workplaces for its dedication to creating an outstanding culture for employees. For additional information, please visit www.magnitudeofchange.com and follow along on X, Instagram, and Linkedin.

