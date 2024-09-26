Ads could help expand popular TxDOT roadside service

Sept. 26, 2024

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN — Ads could help expand the popular TxDOT program known as HERO that helps people stranded on roadsides throughout the state.

The Texas Transportation Commission approved a new program today that will help provide additional funding to Safety Service Patrols, known in some parts of Texas as HERO or Highway Emergency Response Operator.

Safety Service Patrols, which are currently funded entirely by local TxDOT districts, can help people on the roadside in multiple ways, including changing a tire, filling up gas and helping protect and clear crash scenes in cooperation with first responders.

For Amanda Florence, the San Antonio HERO program wasn’t even a program she was aware of until it came to her daughter’s aid this summer. Florence’s daughter, Jaylyn, was driving on I-10 and didn’t quite make it to a gas station before her car ran out of fuel. A friend suggested she call HERO, and an operator promptly came to help the young woman.

“He didn’t make her feel bad for running out of gas,” Florence said. “He told her it was going to be OK and he was there to help her. I don’t recommend breaking down on the highway, but I highly recommend the TxDOT HERO program. Five stars.”

The new funding initiative — the Acknowledgement Program — will allow companies or organizations outside TxDOT to donate to Safety Service Patrols. In exchange, donors can be acknowledged for their donations by having their name, logo or image placed on the back of a Safety Service Patrol truck.

The donations will help offset some program costs, which could result in program expansion. Safety Service Patrol responders are contracted workers. For some TxDOT districts that don’t currently have a Safety Service Patrol, donation funds could potentially garner enough funds to create a program.

Mandi Hernandez, manager of the San Antonio HERO program, said the program is invaluable in the communities it serves. The teams are committed to supporting and protecting the driving public, no matter the challenge.

“At HERO, we often embrace the mantra that each day brings the unexpected,” Hernandez said. “Whether it's handling a major incident or assisting with something as routine as a tire change or fuel delivery, our commitment to serving the community remains steadfast.”

HERO offers its services without cost to motorists. By addressing common roadside issues onsite, the program helps prevent stranded drivers from becoming vulnerable to traffic crashes.

The teams also help quickly clear roadside incidents to minimize the risk of secondary crashes and traffic congestion. This includes towing vehicles to safer locations off of highways or frontage roads, and also supporting first responders by blocking crash scenes and redirecting traffic away from the scene.

The response of a Safety Service Patrol can sometimes be a critical intervention. Hernandez once responded to a vehicle pulled to the side of the road, assuming it would be a simple fuel issue.

“As I approached, I discovered a gentleman slumped over the steering wheel with the car still in drive and his foot on the brake,” Hernandez said. “In that critical moment, I immediately called for emergency assistance, shifted the carinto park, and began performing CPR. What started as a routine call had transformed into a life-or-death situation.”

Thanks to Hernandez’s quick response and decision-making, the man’s life was saved.

“This experience underscored the vital role we play, often in ways we cannot foresee.” Hernandez said. “It’s a powerful reminder that our work goes beyond the surface of roadside assistance. Each day, our dedication to safety and service holds the potential to make a profound difference.”

She said every HERO operator has a story of their own about being in the right place at the right time.

“It’s these moments that affirm our commitment to keeping our city safe,” Hernandez said.