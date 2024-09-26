Secretary of State Hargett, Speaker Sexton, Sen. Bailey Announce $2,714 Technology Grant for Art Circle Public Library

September 17, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, and State Sen. Paul Bailey today announced a Technology Grant totaling $2,714 for Art Circle Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops.

“Our local library is crucial in providing access to knowledge and innovation, and these funds will help strengthen vital services provided to all who visit the Art Circle Library,” said Speaker Sexton.

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Our libraries serve as community pillars, providing access to resources and educational opportunities through technology,” said Sen. Bailey. “This funding ensures Art Circle Public Library continues building upon its invaluable services provided to our citizens.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Speaker Sexton and Sen. Bailey for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Speaker Sexton’s and Sen. Bailey’s partnership,

dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

