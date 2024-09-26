Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Reeves, & Rep. Marsh Announce $1,930 Technology Grant for Moore Co. Public Library

September 17, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Shane Reeves, and Rep. Pat Marsh today announced a $1,930 Technology Grant for Moore County Public Library. The funds will help cover the cost of desktops, software, and routers.

“This grant provides a much-needed boost to our local library, so it can continue to successfully serve patrons,” said Sen. Reeves. “Through investments like these, we are providing every resident with the tools needed to excel in today’s evolving world.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Through this grant award, our local library will remain an educational and technological hub,” said Rep. Marsh. “Libraries offer lifelong learning opportunities, and these funds will enable our facilities to modernize resources to address emerging needs within Moore County.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Reeves and Rep. Marsh for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Reeves’ and Rep Marsh’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###