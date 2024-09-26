Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Swann, Rep. Moon, & Rep. Richey Announce $4,235 Technology Grant for Blount County Friends of the Library, Inc.

September 17, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Art Swann, State Rep. Jerome Moon, and State Rep. Bryan Richey today announced a Technology Grant totaling $4,235 for the Blount County Friends of the Library, Inc. The funds will help cover the cost of laptops, desktops, monitors, and docking stations.

“Libraries provide foundational resources that can transform the academic trajectories of current and future generations,” said Sen. Swann. “This funding will help our library equip citizens with the necessary tools to succeed in our modern world.

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries serve as a gateway to knowledge,” said Rep. Moon and Rep. Richey in a joint statement. “Through this grant opportunity, our library can now also operate as a gateway to technology. Congratulations to all for their diligent work in helping us secure this significant award.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Swann, Rep. Moon, and Rep. Richey for their continued support of our libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Swann’s, Rep. Moon’s, and Rep. Richey’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

