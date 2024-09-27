Deputy Minister Alvin Botes participates in 10th BRICS Ministers of Communications Meeting, 26 to 27 Sept

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will participate at the 10th BRICS Ministers of Communications Meeting scheduled to take place on 26 and 27 September 2024 in Innopolis, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation.

Deputy Minister Botes said: “The meeting of BRICS Ministers of Communications is an important mechanism for coordinating and deepening cooperation between BRICS countries on key issues in the development of digital, information and communications technologies.”