Duperon expands leadership team with appointment of new regional sales manager

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on its international growth , Duperon Corporation is expanding its focus to the industrial sector, welcoming John Charlton as Regional Sales Manager (RSM) to lead the charge. With over 20 years of experience with water and wastewater technologies, Charlton will work with key partners in sectors like food and beverage and pulp and paper to promote Duperon’s solutions, known for optimizing process wastewater treatment, reducing costs and ensuring regulatory and environmental compliance.“We are thrilled to welcome John to the Duperon family,” said Mark Turpin, president of Duperon. “This is an exciting time for the water industry, as the focus on water and wastewater treatment continues to grow in both the municipal and industrial sectors. His extensive experience across both areas makes him uniquely qualified for the role, and we are eager to see the valuable contributions he’ll bring to our team.”Over the past decade, John Charlton has held the role of Regional Sales Manager at a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty chemicals and nature-based materials. In this position, he successfully managed a multi-million Midwest market, achieving a remarkable increase in annual sales within his first 90 days. Charlton’s extensive experience in the food and beverage sector, along with his work with water treatment solutions providers, has uniquely positioned him to excel in his new role at Duperon.Charlton holds a chemistry degree from the University of Wisconsin and has been an active member of various industry organizations over the course of his career, including the Society of Tribologists and Lubricating Engineers, Wisconsin Rural Water Association, and American Water Works Association (AWWA). He also presented twice on Mechanisms of Biofilm Penetration at a previous AWWA conference.The Duperon team will introduce John Charlton to customers and partners at WEFTEC, a premier industry event organized by the Water Environment Federation, from October 5 to 9. Attendees are encouraged to visit booth 3729 to learn more about Duperon’s innovative solutions and meet John in person.# # #About Duperon CorporationDuperon Corporation is the leader in simple, adaptive screen technologies, serving customers from the municipal wastewater treatment and industrial sectors for nearly 40 years. The company is committed to the global goal of making a difference for people, for water, and for the planet. Its technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan, with installations across all 50 states as well as at international sites, across South and Central America and all the way to Australia. Duperon has been awarded International Organization Standardization (ISO) Certification for its systems and processes under ISO 9001:2015. For more information, visit Duperon.com.

