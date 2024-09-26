Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Roberts, & Rep. Barrett Announce $2,399 Technology Grant for Hickman County Public Library

September 10, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Kerry Roberts, and State Rep. Jody Barrett today announced a Technology Grant totaling $2,399 for the Hickman County Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, networking hardware, and monitors.

“Our libraries are pillars within their communities, providing access to resources and educational opportunities through technology,” said Sen. Roberts. “This grant enhances the services provided to ensure our library continues building upon its invaluable work serving citizens.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“I am excited to see the Hickman County Public Library included in the list of grants awarded by the Secretary of State's Office,” Rep. Barrett said. “This investment will ensure that the public library can continue to provide the valuable services and programs that the children and families in our community have grown to love and expect.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Roberts and Rep. Barrett for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen Roberts’ and Rep. Barrett’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

