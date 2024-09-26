For Immediate Release:

September 26, 2024

Contact:

Jessica Ward, Communications Manager

jessica.ward@ks.gov

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet on October 3

PRATT – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold its next public meeting Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at the Wyandotte County Historical Museum in Bonner Springs. The hybrid meeting will begin at noon and continue until all agenda items are addressed.

Attendees can participate in person or virtually. Instructions for joining via Zoom, phone, or live streaming are available HERE under “Instructions to Participate in Virtual Meeting.”

During the meeting, commissioners will vote on the following temporary regulations, while permanent regulations will be addressed at a later date:

K.A.R. 115-25-8 Elk 25-Series Regulations

K.A.R. 115-25-9a Military Deer Seasons

After the public hearing, commissioners will take public comments on non-agenda items, followed by updates on the agency’s fiscal status and a legislative briefing.

The commission will then hear a review on coyote night vision and predator control before general discussions on:

An election of the commission chair

K.A.R. 115-25-7 Antelope Regulations

K.A.R. 115-25-8 Elk Regulations

The meeting will conclude with discussions on workshop items, which may be voted on at a later date, including:

Big Game 4-Series and 25-Series Regulations

Carcass movement regulation

K.A.R. 115-25-5 Fall Turkey Regulations and K.A.R. 115-25-6 Spring Turkey Regulations

Five-year review of the threatened, endangered, and species in need of conservation lists

Kansas River invasive carp summary and proposed snagging opportunity

Invasive species regulations

Sportfish vs. non-sportfish regulations

There will be an additional opportunity for public comment on non-agenda items before adjournment. The complete agenda can be found HERE.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Individuals with disabilities may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at the Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita.

