Elevate Back-at-School Wellness: Tips and Strategies for a Successful School Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The school year is now in full swing and it’s a busy time for families! Not only do you have to shop for back-to-school clothes, keep up with homework assignments, make sure kids have the perfect backpack and stock up on school supplies, but you also need to make sure children stay healthy! All while finding time to also take care of yourself.

For parents, this period can be both exciting and challenging, as they play a crucial role in supporting their children's success. To help parents navigate the back-to-school time of the year effectively Nutrition expert Mia Syn partnered with The Vitamin Shoppe, Lunchables, and Farm Rich Snacks to provide actionable insights to help families navigate the school year with confidence, resilience, and well-being.

Here are Mia’s top picks to help make back-at-school a success.

Recommendations for parents looking to make mealtime easy and fun

A convenient and affordable option Mia always has on hand and shares with her friends and family is Lunchables.

For over 35 years, Lunchables have been parent-approved as the #1 brand for kid meal & snack combos. As school is back in full swing, Lunchables help make mealtime easy, fun and stress-free.

As a registered dietitian, Mia loves that Lunchables provide nutrients like protein, fiber, calcium and potassium—nutrients many kids are often deficient in. For example, the Turkey and Cheddar Crackers Stackers Snack Kits provide 13g of protein and include turkey slices, cheese and crackers.

Lunchables are available nationwide in conveniently packaged single-serve kits, serving as a delicious option for families any time of day including lunch time, after-school sports practice and more.

Tips for the entire family to help them reach health and wellness goals throughout the year

Solgar’s new Age Defying Nutrition line of supplements are powered by clinically-studied ingredients to help support joints, muscles, memory, hair, skin, and eyes.

Each serving of Solgar® Muscle Maintenance supports the preservation of lean muscle tissue, recovery after intense exercise, as well as muscle function and mass.

Additionally, Solgar® Joint Ease is formulated to support joint health, reduction in joint pain from physical activity, and a healthy inflammatory response.

You can find the full range of Solgar’s Age Defying Nutrition line at The Vitamin Shoppe stores, and on vitaminshoppe.com, the leading destination for health and wellness solutions.

The go-to for after-school snacks

If you're looking for wholesome snacks the kids will love AND make your life a little easier, turn to Farm Rich—one of America's favorite frozen snacks brands. When it comes to after-school snacking, everyone loves America’s #1 Mozzarella Stick. They're made with real mozzarella cheese and pack a lot of protein for extra brain fuel. Plus Farm Rich makes a variety of other delicious items kids crave.

To help motivate the kids at homework time, create a fun after-school snack board! Fill it with your favorite Farm Rich Snacks such as Mozz Sticks, Mozzarella Bites, Boneless Chicken Bites and Crispy Breaded Pickles. Then add some tasty dips and veggies for an extra healthy crunch.

You can get more ideas like these at FarmRich.com.

