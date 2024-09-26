Author Daniel G. Ochoa Issues a Spiritual Readiness in His New Book, Time is Running Out

Time is Running Out!

A compelling new book urging readers to examine their faith and prepare for Christ’s imminent return with urgency and spiritual readiness.

Time is short, and now is the moment to examine our lives and align with God’s purpose before Christ’s return, says Daniel G. Ochoa, author of Time is Running Out!” — Daniel G. Ochoa

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Daniel G. Ochoa Issues a Sobering Call to Spiritual Readiness in His New Book, Time is Running Out!

Author Daniel G. Ochoa releases Time is Running Out!, a powerful book urging readers to confront their spiritual status and prepare for Christ’s imminent return.

With scriptural insights and personal stories, Ochoa offers a bold, prophetic perspective that speaks directly to today’s generation.

Drawing on decades of scriptural study and reflection, Ochoa’s Time is Running Out! challenges readers—whether seasoned churchgoers or those just beginning their faith journey—to reflect deeply on their relationship with God. Ochoa, who experienced his own wake-up call years ago, points out that too many Christians assume they are in good standing with God without truly assessing their lives according to scripture.

"At a time when so many people are going through the motions of faith, I felt compelled to share a message that challenges believers to take a hard look at their lives,” says Ochoa. “I believe we are the generation that will witness the return of Christ. My hope is that Time is Running Out! will ignite a deeper commitment in people to live as Christ called us to live, with urgency and purpose.”

The book highlights prophetic signs of Christ’s return, focusing on the urgency of spiritual readiness, as outlined in key passages of scripture. Ochoa emphasizes Paul's teaching in 2 Corinthians 13:5, which calls on believers to examine themselves to ensure they are truly in the faith. He also references Jesus' warning that the path to salvation is narrow, and only a few will find it (Matthew 7:14).

In addition to prophetic analysis, Time is Running Out! is filled with personal stories and relatable experiences from Ochoa's own life, making it accessible to readers from all walks of life. His engaging style, combined with thought-provoking insights, makes the book both impactful and easy to understand.

Ochoa's journey of faith began in his early thirties, and over the years, he has devoted himself to studying the Bible, particularly focusing on eschatology, or the study of end times. His passion for teaching has led him to serve various ministries, teaching both youth and adults. Now, with Time is Running Out!, Ochoa hopes to reach an even wider audience with his timely message.

As a father, husband, and devoted teacher, Daniel G. Ochoa continues to share his biblical insights through his writing and speaking engagements. He believes that understanding these prophetic truths is essential for believers today, as the signs of Christ’s return grow increasingly clear.

Time is Running Out! is more than just a book; it is a heartfelt call to prepare spiritually for the future. With time growing short, Ochoa's message is clear: Now is the time to examine your life and align yourself with God’s plan.

