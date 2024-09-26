Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Crowe, Rep. Hill, & Rep. Holsclaw Announce $7,280 Technology Grant for Elizabethton - Carter Co. Public Library

September 4, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Rusty Crowe, State Rep. Timothy Hill, and State Rep. John B. Holsclaw today announced a Technology Grant totaling $7,280 for the Elizabethton - Carter County Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops and laptops.

“By securing these funds, we are providing critical resources that support the Elizabethton-Carter County Library,” said Sen. Crowe. “This will ensure our local library remains an invaluable asset to all who visit it.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Our libraries are essential community assets that provide access to vital resources and educational materials,” Rep. Hill and Rep. Holsclaw said in a joint statement. “This grant will support critical technology upgrades which will ensure the Elizabethton-Carter County Library remains a center for learning and connection.”

This year $373,869 in technology grant funding was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used for the purchase or replacement of computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Crowe, Rep. Hill, and Rep. Holsclaw for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Crowe’s, Rep. Hill’s, and Rep. Holsclaw’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

