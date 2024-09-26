Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Bowling, & Rep. Bricken Announce $10, 915 in Technology Grant Funding for Coffee Co. Libraries

September 4, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Janice Bowling, and State Rep. Rush Bricken today announced two Technology Grants totaling $10,915 for public libraries in Coffee County. Specifically, the Coffee County Lannom Memorial Public Library will receive $5,225 for desktops, monitors, and Chromeboxes. Coffee County Manchester Public Library will also receive $5,690 for desktops, monitors, and Chromeboxes.

“Our library institutions serve as pillars within their communities by providing access to resources and educational opportunities,” said Sen. Bowling. “These grants will enhance technological resources, so our library continues to build upon its valuable work serving patrons.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“This grant reaffirms our commitment to education and community enrichment through enhanced technological resources,” Rep. Bricken said. “Libraries play a crucial role in providing free access to knowledge, and this funding will help maintain and enhance vital services provided to patrons.”

This year $373,869 in technology grant funding was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Bowling and Rep. Bricken for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Bowling’s and Rep. Bricken’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

