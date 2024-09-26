Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Jackson, & Rep. Hurt Announce $1,585 Technology Grant for Crockett Memorial Library

September 4, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ed Jackson, and State Rep. Chris Hurt today announced a Technology Grant totaling $1,585 for the Crockett Memorial Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops and Chromeboxes.

“In an age where information is a necessity, libraries offer access to resources that empower and strengthen communities,” said Sen. Jackson. “This funding is crucial in supporting the mission of our library to remain a beacon of learning and innovation for all.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries provide access to critical education and technological resources,” Rep. Hurt said. “This grant will ensure they continue to meet the needs of all visitors in our community.”

This year $373,869 in technology grant funding was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Jackson and Rep. Hurt for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Jackson’s and Rep. Hurt’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

