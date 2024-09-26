Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Bowling, & Rep. Hale Announce $3,354 Technology Grant for Potter Library

September 4, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Janice Bowling, and State Rep. Michael Hale today announced a Technology Grant totaling $3,354 for the Justin Potter Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, laptops, and software.

“Libraries are essential community assets that support education and lifelong learning, solidifying our future,” said Sen. Bowling. “This grant will enable our library to continue offering valuable services and programs to address the evolving needs of patrons.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Public libraries are vital for cultivating a love of reading and learning,” Rep. Hale said. “This grant will allow our library to expand its technological offerings and reach even more members of our growing community.”

This year $373,869 in technology grant funding was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Bowling and Rep. Hale for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Bowling’s and Rep. Hale’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

