Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Roberts, Rep. Barrett, & Rep. Littleton Announce $11,002 Technology Grant for Dickson Co. Public Library

September 5, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Kerry Roberts, State Rep. Jody Barrett, and State Rep. Mary Littleton today announced a Technology Grant totaling $11,002 for the Dickson County Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops and monitors.

“Libraries are the heart of their community, offering access to knowledge, as well as a gathering space for citizens,” said Sen. Roberts. “These funds ensure our library continues to thrive and effectively serve patrons through technological upgrades.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office.

“Through these technological enhancements, our local library is well-positioned to meet the emerging needs within our growing community,” Rep. Barrett said. “This significant funding is crucial in supporting both our library’s and Dickson County’s future.”

These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries are incredible assets to our communities that provide access to valuable educational materials and services,” Rep. Littleton said. “These upgrades will ensure residents have access to critical technological resources that can enrich their lives. I look forward to the positive impact this funding will have in Dickson County.”

This year $373,869 in technology grant funding was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. The grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Roberts, Rep. Barrett, and Rep. Littleton for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Roberts’, Rep. Barrett’s, and Rep. Littleton’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

