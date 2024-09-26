Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Jackson, & Rep. Grills Announce $4, 921 in Technology Grant Funding for Dyer Co. Libraries

September 5, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ed Jackson, and State Rep. Rusty Grills today announced Technology Grant funding totaling $4,921 for public libraries in Dyer County. Specific amounts are listed below:

Hamilton Parks Public Library - $400 for a projector, microphone, and gimble.

McIver’s Grant Public Library - $2,853 for desktops, monitors, printers, a TV, and makerspace hardware

Newbern City Library - $1,668 for chromebooks, barcode scanners, a makerbot and circut station, and a charging station.

“These technological investments will ensure our libraries can continue to provide resources that address emerging and long-term needs,” said Sen Jackson. “Through this commitment, more individuals can stay connected for work, education, and in their daily lives through their local library.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Support for our libraries is crucial in maintaining their role as educational centers in Dyer County,” Rep. Grills said. “The upgraded technology provided by these grants will benefit everyone our local facilities serve. I appreciate the dedicated library staff and volunteers for their hard work to make this all possible.”

This year $373,869 in technology grant funding was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Jackson and Rep. Grills for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Jackson’s and Rep. Grills’ partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

