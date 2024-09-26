Secretary of State Hargett, Lt. Gov McNally, & Rep. Russell Announce $1,230 Tech Grant for Friends of the Tellico Village Library Inc.

September 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Lt. Gov. McNally, and State Rep. Lowell Russell today announced a Technology Grant totaling $1,230 for Friends of the Tellico Village Library Inc. These funds will help cover the cost of software and monitors.

“In our ever-evolving world, public libraries remain the constant, providing a place where knowledge and innovation intersect,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “These grants will help modernize the technological resources available to citizens in Loudon County, ensuring our local library can continue to effectively serve our community.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries serve as community hubs that offer opportunities for learning and personal growth,” Rep. Russell said. “This investment will allow us to upgrade technology that will enrich the lives of more of our citizens. Congratulations to everyone who worked diligently to secure these funds for Loudon County.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Lt. Gov. McNally and Rep. Russell for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Lt. Gov McNally’s and Rep. Russell’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

