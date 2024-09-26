Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Rose, & Rep. Hurt Announce $785 Technology Grant for Halls Public Library

September 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Paul Rose, and State Rep. Chris Hurt today announced a Technology Grant totaling $785 for the Halls Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of a desktop and software.

“These funds will allow our library to strengthen its technological resources for the benefit of all citizens in Lauderdale County,” said Sen. Rose. “This will ensure our library continues to meet the immediate, emerging, and long-term needs within our growing community."

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“The Halls Public Library is an incredible asset to our community that offers access to valuable educational materials and services,” Rep. Hurt said. “These funds will ensure it can continue to meet the evolving technological needs of visitors. I am excited about the library’s future and look forward to the positive results this investment will have in Lauderdale County.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Rose and Rep. Hurt for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Rose’s and Rep. Hurt’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

