Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Lundberg, Rep. Hicks, & Rep. Hill Announce $3,802 Technology Grant for Hawkins Co. Library System

September 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Jon Lundberg, State Rep. Gary Hicks, and State Rep. Timothy Hill today announced a Technology Grant totaling $3,802 for the Hawkins County Library System. These funds will help cover the cost of a desktop and software.

“This funding will enable our libraries to offer enhanced technological resources for the benefit of more residents in our community,” said Sen. Lundberg. “This will ensure our library continues to meet immediate and emerging needs.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Public libraries play a vital role in shaping our next generation of leaders,” Rep. Hicks and Rep. Hill said in a joint statement. “These technology upgrades will ensure the public is best served when they visit. We congratulate the library on receiving these funds and look forward to the positive results this investment will have in Hawkins County.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Lundberg, Rep. Hicks, and Rep. Hill for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Lundberg’s, Rep. Hicks’, and Rep. Hill’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

