Keeper Goals Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Athletic Facility Equipment Industry

Family Owned and Operated Wisconsin Company Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in the Athletic Facility Equipment Manufacturing and Distribution Industries

BUTLER, WI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand & Precision Parts of Milwaukee (D&P), the parent company of Keeper Goals, is proud to announce its 50-year anniversary. Founded on May 4, 1974, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, by Jim Moynihan and John Grellinger, D&P began as a metal-cutting service provider. Under the leadership of Jim Moynihan, the company expanded in 1978 to launch Keeper Goals, a leading manufacturer and distributor of durable soccer goals and athletic facility equipment.

Over the past five decades, Keeper Goals has grown from a local operation to a respected name in athletic equipment manufacturing throughout North America. From the initial design of durable soccer goals for local schools to offering a wide range of high-quality athletic facility equipment and site furnishings, the company has remained committed to quality, innovation, and safety.

Today, Keeper Goals proudly manufactures a line of products in its factory in Butler, Wisconsin. It has partnered with other companies that are equally committed to quality, maintaining its dedication to craftsmanship and innovation. As a family-owned and operated business, the company has fostered a strong family-oriented culture, with multiple generations of the Moynihan family and several other families involved in the business.

“We are honored to have reached this milestone,” said John Moynihan, Owner and President. “We are grateful for this opportunity to thank and celebrate all who have helped Keeper Goals thrive: our founders and past leaders, our current employees, business partners, customers, friends, and family. Wonderful people who have made it possible for Keeper Goals to grow into a community that reaches across North America. We look forward to a bright future.”

Keeper Goals will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a private event on Sunday, September 29, 2024. Press inquiries for additional details on the event or information about the company’s history and products may be directed to Sue Moynihan-Manning at suemoynihan@keepergoals.com.

About Keeper Goals

Keeper Goals is a leading manufacturer and distributor of athletic facility and site furnishing equipment known for its commitment to quality, durability, and safety. Based in Butler, Wisconsin, Keeper Goals serves schools, cities, and sports organizations across North America, providing custom solutions and a wide variety of products to meet the unique needs of athletic facilities.

For more information, visit keepergoals.com

