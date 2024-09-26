New Opinions: September 26th

Highlight: Pre-unitization costs of drilling and operating a well, which is now attributed to the unit, reasonably fall within the definition of unit expense. Under unitization, the risk penalty may be recovered out of, and only out of, production from the unit.

A physical taking is where the government requires an owner to suffer a permanent physical invasion of her property. Total regulatory takings occur when regulations completely deprive an owner of all economically beneficial use of her property. Property is subject to the police power of the state to impose such restrictions upon private rights as are practically necessary for the general welfare of all.

The Court accords greater deference to Industrial Commission findings of fact than it ordinarily accords to other administrative agencies' findings of fact. In orders approving a plan of unitization, the Commission made the required findings, and those findings are supported by substantial and credible evidence.