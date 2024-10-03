6WIND and Megaport Enhance Edge Service Flexibility with Integration of Virtual Service Router

By adding 6WIND's virtual routing capability on to our global network, we’re helping businesses connect to the services they need without compromising performance or security.” — Cameron Daniel, CTO at Megaport.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , a leading green-tech networking software company specializing in high-performance virtualized and secure network solutions announces the integration of its Virtual Service Router (VSR) suite, including vBR (Border Router), vCGNAT (Carrier-Grade NAT), vSecGW (Security Gateway), and vFW (Virtual Firewall), with Megaport's Virtual Edge (MVE).This strategic partnership is set to redefine edge service capabilities on a global scale, empowering customers to deploy 6WIND's comprehensive suite of virtual networking solutions dynamically via Megaport’s private global network.Megaport is a global leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS), offering fast, secure, and reliable on-demand interconnection to leading cloud, network, and IT service providers. Megaport’s Software Defined Network (SDN) enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Fabric.The integration of 6WIND's VSR with Megaport’s Virtual Edge (MVE) extends unprecedented flexibility and scalability to businesses leveraging Megaport's on-demand interconnection platform. This collaboration empowers enterprises to optimize network performance by harnessing 6WIND's advanced virtual routing capabilities alongside Megaport's extensive global reach. Customers can now efficiently connect to critical services and scale their operations with ease, all while maintaining robust performance and security."We are thrilled to partner with Megaport to offer our Virtual Service Router through their Virtual Edge platform," said Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND. "This integration represents a significant milestone in enhancing edge service capabilities, enabling businesses to deploy advanced networking solutions quickly and securely across Megaport’s global footprint.""By adding 6WIND's virtual routing capability on to our global network, we’re helping businesses connect to the services they need without compromising performance or security. It’s all about making it easier for them to scale as their needs grow," said Cameron Daniel, CTO at Megaport.The combined solution provides enterprises with the agility to adapt to evolving network demands, ensuring they remain competitive in today's dynamic business environment. By leveraging 6WIND's VSR on Megaport’s platform, businesses can achieve unparalleled flexibility and scalability, making it easier than ever to connect and optimize their network infrastructure.For more information about 6WIND's Virtual Service Router visit https://www.6wind.com/vrouter-vsr-solutions/ About 6WIND6WIND leads the way in software-based networking and security solutions, offering robust, feature-rich, resource-efficient, Cloud Ready, and highly flexible options. Our offerings span Broadband Evolution, Cloud Connectivity, Mobile Network Security, Private Wireless Networks Enablement, 5G SA Enablement, B2B services and more, ensuring comprehensive solutions for diverse needs.6WIND's software solutions are deployed globally by ISPs, CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises, empowering them to replace costly hardware. Our virtualized networking software solutions optimize services for routing and security, delivering unmatched Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) savings in the market.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France, as well as offices in Santa Clara, CA, USA, and Singapore.

