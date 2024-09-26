KYP.ai Now Available on SAP® Store

sap kyp press release kyp ai logo

SAP Signavio and KYP.ai deliver enterprise productivity intelligence to customers

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KYP.ai announced that its Productivity 360 solution is now available on the SAP® Store. The KYP.ai solution, with integration to SAP Signavio, delivers a holistic productivity intelligence suite to customers.

“As a recognized leader in the Everest Group Digital Interactive Intelligence PEAK Matrix, we look forward to bringing value to customers by joining forces with SAP Signavio, a Leader in business process transformation. By combining our two solutions, we enable end-to-end process and task-level visibility for the entire enterprise, unlocking significant transformation impact through live visibility of improvement and automation opportunities for our customers,” says Adam Bujak, CEO and co-founder of KYP.ai.

The KYP.ai Productivity 360 platform compliments SAP Signavio in business transformation. Using the SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite, organizations can understand, proactively manage, and optimize their business processes to achieve the agility needed for successful transformation. With its leading expertise in process mining and analysis, SAP Signavio has expanded its product capabilities to integrate with KYP.ai task and productivity insights.

By capturing user-level patterns, KYP.ai identifies automation and task streamlining improvements. Companies looking for end-to-end process visibility across all applications, continuous improvement initiatives, or enterprise transformation can leverage the joint solution to improve and sustain productivity rapidly.

All recommended optimizations are quantified, enabling enterprise leaders to prioritize their transformation efforts. SAP Store, found at https://www.sap.com/store.html, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 3,000 enterprise solutions from SAP and its trusted partners. It provides customers with real-time access to innovative software and services. It allows customers to extend their existing SAP technology and solutions through SAP partner offerings with free trials and paid apps and services.

KYP.ai is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. This program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs quickly and cost-effectively.

About KYP.ai

KYP.ai is the only productivity intelligence solution that continuously captures operational data and identifies how your workforce, processes, and technologies can best work together to perform at peak performance. Using best-in-class process, task, and technology mining, KYP.ai quantifies potential optimizations by their impact to give businesses the exact insights needed to drive transformation. KYP.ai Concierge amplifies efficiency with a unique conversational AI leveraging primary operational data to support data-driven decision-making.

