Barre Disaster Recovery Center to Close September 28

Williston, Vt. – In coordination with state and local partners, we will be permanently closing the Disaster Recovery Center in Barre at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

The center is currently open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturdays at:

Barre Municipal Auditorium

20 Auditorium Hill

Barre, Vermont 05641

The adjustment of hours for these temporary centers is coordinated with state and local partners generally based on the volume of visitors and needs of the community.

Vermonters can visit Disaster Recovery Centers to get in-person help regarding disaster assistance. Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to help upload documents, answer questions and guide you through the appeals process.

Four other Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. These centers are located at:

Brighton Town Hall Gym - 49 Mill Street, Island Pond, VT 05846

Lyndon Public Safety Facility - 316 Main Street, Lyndonville, VT 05851

Waterbury Armory - 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676

Hinesburg Town Hall - 10632 Route 116, Hinesburg, VT 05461

There are three other ways to apply that don’t require visiting a center:

For information about other Disaster Recovery Center that are currently open, please visit fema.gov/drc.

To watch a video about how to apply, featuring American Sign Language, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance (youtube.com).