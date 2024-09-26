RIDOH Receives Grant to Help Prevent Falls Among Older Adults

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has been awarded a $600,000 federal grant from the Administration for Community Living (ACL) to help reduce falls and the risk of falling among older adults and adults with disabilities in underserved areas.

"This is Fall Prevention Awareness Week, and it is an important reminder that the prevention of falls is one way to help older adults maintain their independence," said Olutosin Ojugbele, MD, Medical Director for RIDOH's Division of Community Health and Equity. "By helping older adults to focus on improved balance, strength, and home safety, we can significantly reduce the risk of falls and enhance quality of life. Healthcare professionals, caregivers, and family members should all know about the resources that are available to help prevent falls."

More than one out of four older adults fall each year, and falling once doubles their chances of falling again. In Rhode Island, from 2016 to 2022, falls were the most common injury for Emergency Department visits, with a rate of 19.6 per 1,000 visits.

RIDOH will use the grant funding to expand fall-prevention programs like A Matter of Balance and Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance for more older adults in collaboration with Woonsocket, Providence, and East Providence housing authorities. In addition, RIDOH will work with community providers to plan, train, and deliver fall prevention programs; increase awareness of fall-prevention programs; improve fall-prevention EMS data to better identify disproportionately affected populations; and build the workforce of trained fall-prevention providers.

Other things older adults can do to prevent falls include: -- Remove tripping hazards like area rugs or other clutter. -- Add grab bars inside and outside of bathtubs and showers and next to toilets. -- Be sure all stairs have railings. -- Make sure all areas in your home are well lit. -- Ask your doctor or pharmacist to review all the medicines you take, including anything that is not prescribed. -- Have your vision checked by an eye doctor. Poor vision can increase the chance of falling.

To learn more about other free classes and resources statewide, visit Community Health Network (ripin.org).