Wake County Tax Return Preparer Pleads Guilty To State Tax Charges

Wake County tax return preparer Fwala Serge Muyamuna, 55, of Wake Forest, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, September 25, in Wake County Superior Court to 24 counts of Aiding or Assisting in the Preparation of Fraudulent Tax Returns and one count of Felony Obstructing Justice. The 25 felony tax charges were filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Superior Court Judge Graham Shirley sentenced Muyamuna to a 16-month minimum, 29-month maximum prison term. The sentence was suspended and Muyamuna was placed on supervised probation for 24 months. As a condition of probation, Muyamuna was ordered to serve four days in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, pay restitution in the amount of $34,257.10, perform 150 hours of community service, and no longer prepare North Carolina tax returns.

Information presented in court showed that Muyamuna, the manager, operator, and tax return preparer of Tax Experts/D & V Taxes and Accounting/DV Taxes in Raleigh, North Carolina, aided or assisted in the preparation of 24 false North Carolina Individual Income Tax Returns for clients for tax years 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Additional information revealed that Muyamuna obstructed justice by informing a client to not cooperate with the investigation and/or speak with the special agents.

The charges against Muyamuna resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh and was prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions attorneys in the office of the Attorney General.