Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai addresses Fezile Dabi Social Compact Imbizo, 27 Sept

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Seiso Mohai, will participate at the Fezile Dabi Social Compact Imbizo in the Free State province on Friday 27 September 2024.

The Imbizo is hosted by Free State Premier, Ms MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, as part of the 2024 Integrated Public Service month (September) which is observed under the theme: “A government at work for you”. The Imbizo serves a crucial platform for fostering collaboration and engagement between government, stakeholders and residents to enhance services and development in Fezile Dabi.

The Imbizo will outline the government’s coordinated programme of action and solicit inputs from civil society organisations, stakeholders, as well as members of the community. The participation of local voices is crucial in shaping a responsive and inclusive government approach, ensuring that the unique needs of Parys and Fezile Dabi are jointly prioritised and achieved to build a better District.

Details of the Imbizo are as follows:

Date: Friday, 27 September 2024

Venue: Open field next to Phehellang Secondary School in Parys under the Fezile Dabi District Municipality.

Time: 9h00

Media enquiries:

Mr Lawrence Ngoveni

Cell: 082 824 3060

E-mail: Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za