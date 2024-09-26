Financial workshops for seniors being offered this fall

CANADA, September 26 - Free workshops providing important financial information for seniors are once again being held across the Island this fall.

These workshops will focus on explaining the provincial and federal benefits Island seniors may be eligible for, as well as providing information on additional support options available to seniors. Workshops are designed for those aged 60 and over, along with family members and/or caregivers of older adults.

“Ensuring seniors have access to important financial information can help them maintain their independence, which is key to well-being. Offering these workshops across the Island provides an opportunity for seniors to learn about benefits and supports available to them, and to get support in accessing them.” - Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

There will be five workshops taking place throughout October:

Montague : Thursday, October 3, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Cavendish Wellness Centre (Hambly Room), 21 Sullivan Ln., Montague

: Thursday, October 3, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Cavendish Wellness Centre (Hambly Room), 21 Sullivan Ln., Montague O’Leary : Friday, October 4, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Community Complex, 18 Community St., O’Leary

: Friday, October 4, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Community Complex, 18 Community St., O’Leary Souris : Friday, October 11, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Fortune Community Hall, 220 Fortune Wharf Rd. N., Souris

: Friday, October 11, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Fortune Community Hall, 220 Fortune Wharf Rd. N., Souris Charlottetown , Friday, October 18, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Charlottetown Library Learning Centre, 97 Queen St., Charlottetown

, Friday, October 18, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Charlottetown Library Learning Centre, 97 Queen St., Charlottetown Summerside, Monday, October 21, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Parkview Senior Citizens Club, 335 Central St., Summerside.

The workshops are offered in collaboration with Service Canada and Canada Revenue Agency, and will also include presentations from the Seniors Navigators.

Individuals interested in attending will need to register for a workshop in their area by calling 902-218-2051 or by emailing seniors@gov.pe.ca.

