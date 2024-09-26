Hofstra University Announces 10-Year Strategic Plan

Hofstra 100 logo for 10-year strategic plan Hofstra President Susan Poser delivering the State of University Address

HEMPSTEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hofstra University President Susan Poser delivered the annual State of the University address yesterday, emphasizing the progress, achievements, and strategic actions that will shape Hofstra’s future.The address celebrated key milestones and introduced new initiatives as part of the University’s strategic plan , Hofstra 100, focusing on interdisciplinary and new academic programs, community engagement, student success, and organizational agility.Strategic Plan Implementation: From Vision to ActionPresident Poser highlighted the transition of last year’s theme of “strategy” into action, with a robust strategic plan that sets the course for the next decade, leading up to Hofstra’s centennial in 2035. The plan focuses on four main goals:1. Interdisciplinary and New Academic Programs: Hofstra aims to leverage its diverse academic programs to foster interdisciplinary courses and co-taught programs. Emphasizing a liberal arts core with disciplinary expertise, Hofstra will accelerate career readiness, especially as the rise of AI creates a renewed interest in the hallmark skills of critical thinking, communication, and good writing.2. Community Engagement: Hofstra will deepen its connection with Long Island and beyond by fostering meaningful partnerships that serve both the community and the University's educational mission. The plan encourages faculty, staff, and students to engage in local and global projects that drive positive social impact.3. Holistic Student Success: To address the challenges faced by today's students, Hofstra is taking a comprehensive approach to support student well-being, timely graduation, and career readiness. Ensuring that every student has a path to success, the plan emphasizes a comprehensive approach to education that supports both academic achievement and personal well-being.4. Organizational Agility: The University is focused on creating a more flexible, responsive institution that embraces change as an opportunity for growth. By streamlining processes and reallocating resources, Hofstra will ensure that it remains adaptive and aligned with its strategic priorities.Welcoming New Leadership and FacultyThis year, Hofstra welcomed more than 40 new full-time faculty members, with 45% identifying as faculty of color, reflecting the University’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. The University also appointed two new vice presidents: Dr. Cornell Craig, vice president for equity and inclusion, and Paul Romano, vice president for facilities and operations. Additionally, Hofstra announced Jenny Roberts as dean of the Maurice A. Deane School of Law, Lorrie McAllister as dean of the University Library, and Dr. Amy Catalano as interim dean for the School of Education.Enrollment HighlightsDespite a challenging recruitment cycle, the University expects next week’s census to confirm an increase in first-year student enrollment. With 61% of the incoming class identifying as students of color, 35% are first-generation college students, and 36% are from outside of New York state. The University continues to improve its first-year student retention rate, expecting a record high for this year.Looking ForwardAs Hofstra positions itself to become a Carnegie R2 (High Research Activity) university, the strategic plan outlines initiatives that will increase research and creative activity, improve faculty incentives, and enhance interdisciplinary collaboration. The University has already begun to align resources with strategic goals, including investments in cutting-edge research facilities and AI technology integration.Hofstra’s dedication to academic excellence, student success, and community engagement remains at the forefront of its mission. As President Poser concluded, “This plan offers a path to differentiating our academic programs, supporting faculty as we transition to R2 status, and ensuring our diverse student body is holistically supported. Now, the plan must be married to action.”About Hofstra UniversityHofstra University, founded in 1935, is a nationally recognized private institution located on a 244-acre arboretum campus in Long Island, New York, serving a diverse community of more than 10,000 students. Hofstra offers a rigorous academic environment with interdisciplinary programs, practical learning experiences, research opportunities, and a vibrant student life, including NCAA Division I athletics. The University has already begun to align resources with strategic goals, including investments in cutting-edge research facilities and AI technology integration.Hofstra's dedication to academic excellence, student success, and community engagement remains at the forefront of its mission. As President Poser concluded, "This plan offers a path to differentiating our academic programs, supporting faculty as we transition to R2 status, and ensuring our diverse student body is holistically supported. Now, the plan must be married to action."

