Fogo de Chão Expands Chicago Presence with New Location in Orland Park

Internationally Renowned Restaurant from Brazil Signs New Lease At Orland Park Place, a Premiere Dining & Retail Destination

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco experience, announced today the signing of a lease agreement for its fifth Chicagoland location in Orland Park. The new 6,791 square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open in the southwestern Chicago suburbs in 2025 at 15407 South La Grange Road in Orland Park Place, a bustling retail center with premier dining options and shops. The upcoming Orland Park restaurant will join existing Chicagoland locations in Rosemont, Naperville, Oak Brook, Downtown Chicago and an upcoming location in Schaumburg.



"Orland Park's dynamic community and vibrant midwestern culture make it an ideal location for our next Chicagoland location," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "After being a part of the local community for over 22 years, we’re excited to open our 5th and 6th Chicago area locations and look forward to introducing guests to the Culinary Art of Churrasco in both Orland Park and Schaumburg soon."

Designed in partnership with global architecture and design agency Harrison, the Orland Park restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill, offering guests a 360-degree view of gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame, creating a craveable salty bark. The Market Table will anchor the restaurant and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more.

In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy Bar Fogo Features. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, to blistered Whole Fresh Fish, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com

Fogo de Chão’s Orland Park, Illinois location is set to open in 2025 at Orland Park Place. Fogo.com

Fogo de Chão’s new Orland Park restaurant will feature an expansive dining room and an open churrasco grill. Fogo.com

Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of churrasco - butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com

Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com

Guests will be able to enjoy Bar Fogo Features at the newest Orland Park location in the dining room and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines, and $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails. Fogo.com

