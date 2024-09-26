Press Conference of 2024 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships is Held

MACAU, September 26 - The 2024 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships press conference was held at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, officially announcing that the event will take place from November 18 to 24. This marks the fourth consecutive year that this year-end tournament will be held in Macau, where elite tennis players from Mainland China will gather in Macau to present a world-class tennis spectacle.

The 2024 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships is organized by the Tennis Sports Administrative Center of General Administration of Sport of China, the Sports Youth Program Center of the Central Radio and Television Station, the Chinese Tennis Association, and the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, with the support of the Department of Publicity and Culture, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR.

CTA was established in 2020, and SJM Resorts successfully secured the year-end finals to be held in Macau the following year, continuously offering its full support. Over the past four years, the event has gradually evolved into one of Macau’s annual sports highlights, attracting Mainland China tennis fans to focus on Macau. In 2024, with the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, the event takes on even greater significance. This year marks the fourth year that SJM Resorts has served as the title sponsor. The event is co-organized by the Chinese Tennis Sports of Beijing Co., Ltd. and the Macau Tennis Association and will be held at the Macau Tennis Academy.

Distinguished guests at the press conference included: Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting Vice President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Ma Youyou, President of the Macau Tennis Association; Ms. Ng Iok Leng, Director of the Macau Tennis Association; Mr. Wei Shengfan, General Manager of Chinese Tennis Sports of Beijing Co., Ltd. and Chairman of Beijing Zhong Wang Patrol Sports Management Co., Ltd.; Ms. Li Na, General Manager of Chengdu Sports Industry Development Co., Ltd.; and tennis player representative Liu Fangzhou.

In his speech, Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, stated: “I welcome the top tennis players from Mainland China to gather in Macau this November for the year-end finals. Over the past three years, this event has received strong support from the public, tourists, and the media in Macau. The peripheral activities of the event have also extended to local universities and social service organizations. This year, the organizers will break away from the traditional event model by recruiting young participants from the Greater Bay Area to experience the sport before the tournament. Additionally, the event will feature extended activities inviting more tennis enthusiasts to Macau for both the tournament and leisure activities, further promoting tennis and enhancing the integration of sports and tourism. This contributes to the development of Macau as a ‘Sports City’.”

Ms. Daisy Ho, Executive Director of SJM Resorts, S.A., remarked: “SJM plays a key role as a gateway connecting China with the world, creating a new development framework for a national-level sports brand between Mainland China and Macau, while driving Chinese tennis to new heights. At the same time, the event fosters mutual exchanges in the sports sector, helping the flourishing of Macau’s sports industry, cultivating a new generation of sports talent, and contributing to the country’s overall development. This also injects fresh momentum into the synergistic development of ‘Sports + Tourism’, and provides valuable experience for the upcoming 2025 National Games, co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau.”

With Chinese tennis achieving great success on the international stage, particularly inspired by Zheng Qinwen’s gold medal win at the Paris Olympics, the event is expected to draw large crowds of fans from the Greater Bay Area and across the country, creating an exciting atmosphere. The 2024 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) will feature men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, and women’s doubles events. The competition will be divided into two stages: a round-robin group stage and a knockout stage, to compete for the highest honors of the year. Additionally, this year will also feature a historical and cultural exhibition on tennis in Macau, allowing local citizens to not only watch the matches but also learn about the history and development of tennis as a sport.

In recent years, the Greater Bay Area has become one of the most active regions in China for hosting professional sports events. With the strong support of economic growth, the Greater Bay Area will host the 15th National Games in 2025. As one of the core cities in the Greater Bay Area, Macau has hosted the China Tennis Tour Finals for three consecutive years, reflecting its commitment to integrating into the development strategy of the Greater Bay Area. At the same time, leveraging the platform effect of the China Tennis Tour, Macau continues to shape its image as an internationally renowned tourist destination, advancing its goal of becoming a world center of tourism and leisure.

For more information about the event, please follow the Official WeChat account: CTA TOUR.