63 Latin American Officials Graduate from 2024 UNITAR-FAO Training on Trade and Food Security

24 September 2024, Geneva – On 2 June 2024, 63 government officials from Latin American countries completed the second edition of a specialized training course on trade, food security, and nutrition, conducted by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The course, delivered in Spanish, aimed to enhance the capacity of policymakers in the region to address the complex links between agricultural trade and food security.

The course provided insights into how agricultural trade can help eradicate hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition. Participants learned to navigate the challenges of ensuring that trade policies foster food security rather than undermine it, a key issue in international trade negotiations.

Drawing on FAO’s extensive expertise, the training focused on building the skills necessary for countries to design evidence-based trade policies, negotiate trade agreements and assess the impacts of trade on food security. Participants included officials from ministries of agriculture, commerce and industry, as well as private-sector representatives such as from agribusiness and trade associations.