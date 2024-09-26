Road Safety Partnership for Action: 5-Years of Global Impact

24 September 2024, New York, USA – On the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, UNITAR hosted its Partnership for Action on Road Safety meeting with the objective of reviewing progress, sharing new initiatives, highlighting successes and priorities, and foster connections among road safety leaders to enhance collaboration and multiply effective interventions.

The Partnership for Action on Road Safety is a collaboration between UNITAR and AB InBev to build capacity of government authorities to implement holistic and evidence-based approaches that improve road safety, increase public awareness of risk factors causing traffic crashes, promote partnerships to accelerate progress, and facilitate practical tools, learning resources, methodologies, and practical solutions.

Since its inception in 2018, this collaborative effort has brought together 115 partners from the public and private sectors, academia, and not-for-profit organizations to support the implementation of road safety initiatives in Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. 108 road safety interventions in areas related to public awareness, education and training, engineering and infrastructure, technology, data management and law enforcement across 31 countries have been implemented. 31,994 beneficiaries have been reached through learning, training, and knowledge-sharing services.