Celebrating Thirty Years of Democracy and Deaf Culture: A Journey of Inclusion and Empowerment

By Director-General, Adv Mikateko Joyce Maluleke

Our robust and thriving democracy ensures the protection of all citizens’ rights, including marginalised groups such as persons with disabilities. Since 1994, our democratic government has made efforts to uphold the rights of persons with disabilities, ensuring their full participation in socio-political and economic spheres.

In the past, individuals with disabilities were often overlooked and excluded from policy-making decisions that directly impacted their lives. The dawn of democracy brought fundamental changes, with our government committing to uplift and improve the lives of disabled people. Institutions were created, and several legislations, including the constitution, were passed to protect the rights and dignity of all South Africans.

As we celebrate Deaf Awareness Month in September, we reflect on the progress made in uplifting the hearing impaired. Imagine a world where communication transcends sound, where hands dance gracefully in the air, painting vivid stories and emotions. This is the world of Deaf culture, a vibrant and diverse community that celebrates the beauty of silence and the power of sign language.

In the heart of this community lies a language as expressive and characterised by subtle shades of expression as any spoken tongue being sign language. Each gesture, each movement, is a note in a silent symphony, conveying meaning with precision and grace. It’s a language that bridges gaps, fosters connections, and empowers those who use it.

Deaf culture is rich with traditions, stories, and heroes. From the groundbreaking work of Deaf scientists and innovators to the mesmerising performances of Deaf artists, this community has made indelible marks in our country and the world at large. Their contributions remind us that creativity and ingenuity know no bounds.

Technology, too, plays a pivotal role in this narrative. Innovations like video relay services, real-time captioning, and advanced hearing aids are not just tools, they are lifelines that enhance accessibility and independence. These advancements are breaking down barriers, allowing Deaf individuals to thrive in a world designed for the hearing.

Yet, the journey towards inclusivity is far from over. The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 (The Constitution) guarantees every citizen equality before the law and prohibits discrimination on any grounds, including race, gender, colour, age, or disability. These laws and policies, coupled with other initiatives over the years, have ensured greater representation of people with disabilities.

As a nation, we have made significant inroads in improving the lives of people with disabilities, including individuals who are hard of hearing. This month, we celebrate the progress made in uplifting the hearing impaired as we commemorate Deaf Awareness Month.

September is the International Month for Deaf People, with the International Week of the Deaf commemorated during the last week of September and the United Nations International Day of Sign Languages observed on 23 September annually. South Africa also observes this global occasion in honour of our hearing-impaired citizens who play an equal role in our nation’s democracy and development.

The call to promote the rights of the deaf community have been advanced by by the amendment of section 6 of the Constitution to include the Sign Language as South Africa’s 12th official language. The rights of hearing-impaired citizens in our country are further promoted through The Deaf Federation of South Africa (DeafSA) and the South African National Deaf Association (SANDA), who advocate on behalf of the community.

Our new Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux, made history as the first hearing impaired Miss South Africa. She is breaking barriers and stereotypes as she proudly represents our country in global pageants. Le Roux takes an active stand against bullying and discrimination and is an inspiration to all South Africans that dreams can be achieved amidst challenges.

As we celebrate Deaf Awareness Month, let us not only acknowledge the challenges but also the triumphs. Let us listen with our eyes and hearts and appreciate the silent symphony that enriches our world. By doing so, we honour the Deaf community and commit to a future where every voice, spoken or signed, is heard and valued.

Adv Mikateko Joyce Maluleke is the Director-General of Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disability