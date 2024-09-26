Breaking New Ground: Mina Concrete Launches Pioneering Demo and Rebuild Project

Denver, CO – MINA LLC, a leading Denver concrete contractor, is excited to announce the launch of a pioneering demo and rebuild project. Owner Snow Gonzales will be spearheading this ambitious endeavor, which involves the complete demolition of existing concrete and the pouring of a new foundation.

“As a concrete contractor with over 35 years of experience, we are always looking to push the boundaries of what is possible. This demo and rebuild project is a testament to our commitment to excellence,” said Snow Gonzales, owner of MINA LLC. “We are eager to showcase our capabilities and the high-quality materials we use to transform structures.”

Project Overview

The project will kick off with the demolition of the existing concrete structure. Following this, a new foundation will be poured, upon which the new 50 foot by 60 foot steel building will be constructed. To document this monumental task, a time-lapse video will be recorded, capturing every phase of the project from start to finish. This video will be available upon completion, offering a unique behind-the-scenes look at the intricate process involved in such a comprehensive rebuild.

About MINA LLC

Discover the exceptional craftsmanship and personalized service provided by MINA LLC, your trusted residential contractor in Lakewood, CO. With over 35 years of experience, our dedicated team is committed to using high-quality materials and creating personalized designs that transform houses into dream homes. Our expertise as concrete foundation contractors ensures that each project is built on a solid foundation of quality and precision.

Contact Information

For more information about this project or to learn more about our services, please contact:

Snow Gonzales

Owner, MINA LLC

Phone: (303) 241-7189

Email: snow@mina-llc.com

Website: www.minaconcrete.com

Media Inquiries

Snow Gonzales

Phone: (303) 241-7189

Email: snow@mina-llc.com

About MINA LLC

MINA LLC is a leading concrete contractor based in Lakewood, CO, specializing in concrete construction and personalized home designs. With over 35 years of experience, we are committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and high-quality materials to create dream homes for our clients. Our services include concrete foundation construction, concrete driveway repair, home remodeling, and custom builds. For more information, visit www.minaconcrete.com.

Stay tuned for updates and the release of the time-lapse video documenting this groundbreaking project. Follow us on social media for the latest news and behind-the-scenes content.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/breaking-new-ground-mina-concrete-launches-pioneering-demo-and-rebuild-project/

About Mina LLC

At MINA LLC, we excel as builders. Our pride lies not only in the projects we construct but also in the enduring relationships we foster throughout the journey. From the initial handshake to the final inspection, our clients can rest assured knowing they’re in capable and caring hands.

Contact Mina LLC

6300 W. 6th Ave

Lakewood

Colorado 80214

United States

(303) 241-7189

Website: https://minaconcrete.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.