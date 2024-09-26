Constellium Announces Partnership with Tesem to "Closing the Loop" on Aluminium Recycling

PARIS, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium is pleased to announce a partnership with Tesem, a global leader in luxury packaging, to advance sustainable aluminium production through an initiative called "Closing the Loop." This collaboration underscores Constellium’s dedication to reducing environmental impact and promoting circular economy practices.



Through this partnership, Constellium will work closely with Tesem to create a closed-loop system that enables the recycling of high-purity aluminium. Tesem has invested in enhancing their assets to ensure the efficient cleaning and preparation of aluminium scrap. Both companies' R&D teams have collaborated to ensure the scrap meets the stringent quality standards required and to adjust casting parameters to integrate higher levels of recycled material.

This innovative approach will allow Constellium to supply Tesem with aluminium coils that have a significantly reduced carbon footprint, as recycling aluminium emits 95% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than producing primary metal.

“We are excited to partner with Tesem on this important initiative," said Patrick Broom, Director Sales & Marketing Specialties of Constellium. "The 'Closing the Loop' project is a prime example of how strategic collaboration can drive innovation and sustainability in the luxury cosmetic packaging market."

"We are proud to work with Constellium to create a sustainable future through this closed-loop recycling system,” said Guillem Serrat, General Manager, Tesem. "This partnership not only supports our environmental goals but also strengthens the quality and sustainability of our products."

Constellium is supplying Tesem with highly specialized aluminium surfaces from its rolling mill in Singen, Germany.

Watch the video that celebrates this important milestone and showcases the collaborative efforts that made "Closing the Loop" a reality.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.

www.constellium.com

Media Contacts Investor Relations Communications

