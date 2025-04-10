55+ Housing Market Trends: Prices Surge in Northeast, Fall in Florida

CHICAGO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 55+ housing market continues to shift, with home prices climbing in unexpected regions while traditionally popular retirement hotspots cool down. According to a new analysis by 55places.com , the leading resource for active adult communities, price trends in the 55+ sector reveal a changing landscape for homebuyers and sellers alike.

Key Insights from the 55places.com Analysis:

Prices Climbing in the Northeast: The Philadelphia metro area saw an 11.3% increase in average closing prices, while Western Connecticut rose 19.1%, signaling high demand in traditionally overlooked regions.

Southern California’s Market Heats Up: San Diego and Los Angeles 55+ communities experienced closing price increases of 15.8% and 10.6%, respectively, driven by limited inventory and high demand.

Florida’s Market Cools Off: Central Florida, Southeast Florida, and the Central Gulf Coast all saw significant price declines, with closing prices down as much as 11.5%. Rising insurance costs and oversupply have shifted these areas into buyer’s markets.

Texas and Arizona Experience Price Drops: The Austin and Dallas metro areas, along with Tucson, saw home values decline, reflecting an increase in available listings and slowing demand.

What This Means for 55+ Homebuyers and Sellers

"Active adults navigating today’s real estate market need to be aware of shifting trends," says Bill Ness, CEO and Founder of 55places.com. "Hot markets in Southern California and the Northeast are creating competitive environments for buyers, while Florida and Texas are presenting more opportunities for those looking to secure a better deal."

How to Leverage These Market Trends:

Buying in a Hot Market: With fewer listings and rising prices in places like Philadelphia and Knoxville, buyers should act quickly, get mortgage pre-approvals, and be prepared to negotiate strategically.

Buying in a Cooling Market: Areas like Central Florida and Dallas offer more options, and buyers may have leverage to negotiate lower prices and request seller concessions.

Selling in High-Demand Regions: Homeowners in markets like San Diego or Western Connecticut may benefit from the current demand, making it an optimal time to list their homes.



Methodology

55places.com analyzed data from over 70 Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) covering home sales from 2024 to 2025 across more than 2,500 active adult communities. The study focused on both age-restricted and age-targeted communities designed for 55+ residents. Metrics such as inventory levels, closing activity, and price trends were aggregated to provide a comprehensive market overview. The analysis excludes private sales and new construction homes sold directly by builders.

About 55places.com

55places.com is the premier resource for active adult communities, offering in-depth market analysis, expert real estate services, and a comprehensive database of age-restricted and age-targeted communities across the U.S.

For additional information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Khadeejah Johnson

Associate Vice President of Brokerage & Partnerships

267-432-2712

khadeejah.johnson@55places.com

https://www.55places.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.