Top Electrical Distributor Expands License with Bridgeline’s AI-Powered HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, today announced that a top 10 U.S. electrical distributor has expanded its license with Bridgeline’s HawkSearch to enhance its Salesforce B2B Commerce experience.



HawkSearch will support over 740 profit centers, improving the distributor’s product discovery with the Unit of Measure Conversion feature, while providing additional hosting services to address growing traffic demands. With Unit of Measure Conversion, a customer searching for cable sold in feet or meters will receive consistent results no matter which unit is used, streamlining the product search and purchase process. In addition, due to the rapid growth the distributor has experienced, they have invested in additional hosting services to handle the increased traffic demand. With our innovative solutions, the distributor can manage its expanding network of profit centers and increased traffic.

HawkSearch has developed these Unit of Measure features, along with other B2B-focused solutions, to specifically meet the complex needs of industries like manufacturing and distribution, demonstrating its commitment to driving growth for customers such as Trident Enterprises, Filters Fast, and Grizzly Industrial.

“Our solutions help businesses overcome challenges like managing dimensional products and scaling infrastructure for growth,” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. “With HawkSearch’s advanced features and scalable hosting, this distributor is positioned for continued operational efficiency and sales growth.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered solutions. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

