RCP reports back from the Labour party conference 2024

The Royal College of Physicians welcomes the new government’s ‘prevention first’ approach to health and healthcare and highlights the importance of the NHS workforce and retention.

Dr Mumtaz Patel, acting as PRCP and senior censor said: “The RCP has been in Liverpool over the last few days to engage with key political stakeholders in government, parliament, the public health and charity sectors.

'I was encouraged by the focus on a prevention-based approach to health and healthcare which was highlighted in the Secretary of State’s speech today. The government is rightly taking action to ban junk food advertising to children and we hope will make further progress on tackling the harms of smoking with the reintroduction of a strengthened Tobacco and Vapes Bill after the parliamentary recess.

“The RCP and RCP-convened Inequalities in Health Alliance (IHA) have long argued that ill health, driven by unequal social determinants, results in economic inactivity and increased demand on our health service. We welcome the Secretary of State talking again about the health mission and urge government to set out its plans for the Health Mission Delivery Board which committed to bring together all government departments with an influence over the social determinants of health. Tackling what makes us ill in the first place is a critical part of improving the health of the nation and reducing avoidable pressure on the NHS.

'While the government is taking action in these areas, there remains an urgent need to address the NHS workforce crisis. In their speeches, neither the Secretary of State nor the Prime Minister mentioned the severe shortages of staff across NHS, nor the importance of retention and improved working conditions for clinicians. Getting this right is essential - staff must feel supported, valued and able to deliver the care our population needs. Without a robust workforce, our healthcare system will continue to struggle under the weight of overwhelming demand. The 2025 revision of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan is a vital opportunity to put plans in place now that will deliver the medical workforce we need now and in future.

'The RCP will continue to engage with key stakeholders in government to ensure that decisive action is taken in the best interests of patients and physicians. We also look forward to participating in the national conversation to shape the promised 10-year plan that ministers spoke of.'