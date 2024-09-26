Edge Data Center Market Supports Edge Data Center as Services to Register CAGR of 14.98% by 2031

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge Data Center Market size was valued at USD 7.75 Billion in 2022 poised to grow from USD 8.91 Billion in 2023 to USD 27.22 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.98% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/edge-data-center-market

With an increase in the number of sectors transitioning into these new technologies such as Internet of Things, big data, artificial intelligence, cloud, streaming services, and 5G, the rise in edge data centers being deployed globally could be accounted for. These technologies create a huge volume of data on the network. Therefore, new demands arise that edge data centers need to meet in terms of computing power and performance. This is expected to result in greater demand for edge data center services and solutions. The edge data center market is expected to grow more rapidly due to the increasing need for less operational cost, real-time data analysis, less network traffic, and other such kinds of associated requirements which have improved the agility of the companies.

How Edge Computing Transforms Video Streaming and User Experience

The following are the key Edge Data Center Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Key drivers of the market include AR/VR, video streaming, industrial IoT applications, and technological developments. As the IT footprint has expanded and proliferated over the recent years, companies realized the significance of proximity and latency in effective customer support. For instance, edge reduces the distance between a data center and the users involved in video streaming. It is due to the rising volume of data that should be processed and served, which improves user experience while being cost-effective. Thus, businesses have been investing in the deployment of data centers to advance their streaming services.

American Tower Pioneers Edge Computing in San Antonio

American Tower filed the proposal as the 'American Tower Data Center - Highway 90' with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and in July 2023, the company published its plan to build a new edge data center near San Antonio, Texas. This is expected to have a significant impact on the edge data center market over the next four to five years through facilitating more efficient local connectivity and lower latency for local companies and consumers. American Tower hopes to become a major player in this evolving digital world by supporting this rising need for real-time data processing and improving service delivery through its investment in edge infrastructure.

Transforming Local Economies through Varanium Cloud’s Edge Computing

Vaaranium Cloud has recognized tier-2 cities in western India and has taken the next step of its initiatives with the launch of a containerized data center in the state of Maharashtra in February 2023. This particular data center should fall under the edge data centers classification and be positioned within the Hydra Web Services based in Kudal, Sindhudurg district so as to bridge the digital gap that is created within the areas that are not well populated. The venture would thus transform the edge data center business in the coming decade by increasing access to reliable internet and cloud-based services in developing countries. The implementation of such facilities by Varanium Cloud will thus be predicted to increase economic growth in local businesses, strengthen the overall digital ecosystem in India, and support broader economic growth.

Innovations Led by Key Players

• July 2023: Ubiquity deepened its offerings further by purchasing EdgePresence, a provider of data center solutions. This will enhance the company’s resolve to concentrate on the direct ownership of crucial last-mile network infrastructural assets.

• June 2023: Edge Centres closed the acquisition of a facility in Reston, Virginia. Further, by 2026, the company plans to open twenty locations in the US. The company has been looking for different options in New Jersey as it tries to expand its product offering towards that end.



• February 2023: AtlasEdge acquired Datacenter One to expand its customer and geographic footprints. The company acquired four modern data centers distributed in Leverkusen, Dusseldorf, and Stuttgart and over 140 end users.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/edge-data-center-market

This report covers following segments:

A. Component

1. Solution

2. Services

B. Facility Size

1. Large Facility

2. Small & Medium facility

C. Vertical

1. IT & Telecom

2. BFSI

This report covers following key players:

1. IBM

2. NVIDIA

3. Eaton

4. Dell

5. HPE

6. 365 Data Centers

7. Rittal

8. Sunbird

9. Cisco

10. Zenlayer Inc.

11. Acromove Inc.

12. DXN

13. Vertiv Holdings Co

14. AtlasEdge Data Centers

15. American Tower Corporation

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/edge-data-center-market

Driving Innovation in Real-Time Data Processing with Edge Technology

With smaller and more energy-efficient designs, edge data centers can bring the network's edge closer to surrounding end-users via cloud computing capabilities. Near proximity means lower latency and faster services; hence, they are essential in sectors such as IT, communications, finance, and healthcare. Organizations target lucrative areas without large investments in edge data centers, which mitigate network outage risks in remote areas. Constant advancements in this sector are precipitated by the compulsion of processing the data in real time and meet strict security compliance. Thus, the edge data center market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Related Report:

Robotics Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.