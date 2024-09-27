Global Freight Transport Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Freight Transport Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The freight transport market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $31.53 billion in 2023 to $35.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to globalization and international trade growth, economic growth and industrialization, infrastructure development projects, increased manufacturing activities, environmental regulations.

The freight transport market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $55.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift towards sustainable transport, focus on last-mile delivery solutions, regulatory support for sustainable transport, increased investment in transport infrastructure, advancements in autonomous vehicles.

The growing e-commerce industry is expected to boost the freight transport market going forward. Freight transport is the general movement of goods using inland transportation on a particular network. The need for logistics and freight transport services has increased as a result of the expansion of e-commerce.

Key players in the market include CEVA Logistics, CJ Logistics Corporation, Nippon Express Holdings, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, DSV Panalpina A/S, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx Corporation., United Parcel Service of America Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Schneider National Inc., Oracle Transportation Management, SAP SE, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., GATI-KWE, DB Schenker Logistics, XPO Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Agility Logistics, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., Geodis, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Bolloré Logistics, Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd., Sinotrans Limited, Toll Group, ArcBest Corporation, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., Saia LTL Freight, Werner Enterprises Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Landstar System Inc., Swift Transportation Company.

Major companies operating in the freight transport market are increasing their focus on introducing autonomous transport solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Autonomous transport solutions refer to systems or technologies that allow vehicles to operate and navigate without requiring human intervention.

1) By Offering: Solution, Services

2) By Mode Of Transport: Railways, Roadways, Seaways, Airways

3) By Vertical: Retail And E-commerce, Automotive, Aerospace, Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Other Verticals

North America was the largest region in the freight transport market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the freight transport market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the freight transport market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Freight transportation is the process of moving assorted items from one location to another utilizing several different means of transportation. The movement of freight from a place of origin to a destination can be accomplished via a variety of methods.

The Freight Transport Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on freight transport market size, freight transport market drivers and trends, freight transport market major players and freight transport market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

